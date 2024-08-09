Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre is now on VOD under the title Ouija Castle

Last year, producer/director Louisa Warren announced that she was working on two fractured fairy tale horror movies, Cinderella’s Curse and Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre . Now our friends at Bloody Disgusting have revealed that Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre has been given a VOD release – but it’s not called Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre anymore. The movie can be found on VOD under the title Ouija Castle , and if you want to watch it on Amazon, it’s at THIS LINK. A trailer for the film can be viewed in the embed above.

Coming our way from ChampDog Films and filmed in Scotland, Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre / Ouija Castle was scripted by Jasmine Ebony Thomas and tells the following story: The beautiful Princess Thalia is thrown to ruins after her father’s mysterious death. She lives with Prince Edison who she is in love with but can no longer marry since losing her status. Queen Velma wants the kingdom for herself and will use her dark powers, and use of the occult, to take over at any means necessary. Velma casts Thaila into a deep sleep to never wake, till one day she does and her web of lies start to fall around her. A violent twist after twist with gory and graphic deaths will ensue .

Lora Hristova (Christmas with the Pups), Lila Lasso (Spiders on a Plane), Leah Glater (Alien Invasion), Robbie Taylor (Hollyoaks), Sophie Rankin (A Gangster’s Kiss), Charlotte Coleman (The Bad Nun 3), and Judy Tcherniak (The Surgeon) star.

Warren had this to say about Ouija Castle: “ This film will flip everything as you know it on its head. It is savage, dark and utterly horrifying. I am setting out to create the most uncomfortable horror experience to date. There will be lies, gore and a big massacre. If you look back at the original material there is so much to play with. “

Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre was a better title and it’s not clear why it changed (is the word Ouija a bigger draw than the promise of a Sleeping Beauty massacre?), but will you be watching the movie now that it’s on VOD as Ouija Castle? Let us know by leaving a comment below.