Did Charlie Hunnam work on Pacific Rim just to get closer to Guillermo del Toro?

From childhood, countless actors fantasize about piloting a giant robot. Whether they grew up with characters like Infra-Man or the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, manipulating a mech on screens large or small is considered a dream come true. Unless you’re Pacific Rim star Charlie Hunnam, who recently told Variety he never cared about any of that stuff. Oh, Charlie. Who hurt you?

According to Charlie Hunnam, the only reason he wanted to star in Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 thrill ride, Pacific Rim, was to meet the director behind the mech combat action film. “I thought it was a great opportunity to work with a director that I really like,” Hunnam told Variety. “I couldn’t care less about giant robots fighting giant monsters. I read the script, and I had no emotional experience with it at all.”

No emotional experience with it? Who among us could read a script about fighting giant monsters alongside an emotionally synced co-pilot and not feel something? Pacific Rim is as close as we’ve ever come to a live-action Evangelion movie (more or less). How do you not get a rush off that project? Oh, Charlie. I want to give you a hug and a slap in the face. Gentle, though. Nothing too egregious.

“That was one of the only times I broke the rule,” Hunnam told Variety about making a movie he wouldn’t rush to see in theaters.

In Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim, a war between humankind and monstrous sea creatures wages on. A former pilot and a trainee join forces to drive a seemingly obsolete special weapon called a Jaeger in a desperate effort to save the world from the apocalypse. Despite being 12 years old, Pacific Rim holds up! Del Toro’s stylish Kaiju slug-fest still slaps, with entertaining performances from Charlie Day, Burn Gorman, Ron Perlman, and more, adding to the experience.

What do you think about Charlie Hunnam’s attitude toward Pacific Rim? Do you blame him for bypassing his own rules to snuggle up with Guillermo del Toro? Would you agree that everyone fantasizes about piloting a giant mech at least once in their lifetime? Let us know in the comments section below.