The Pacific Rim prequel TV series from Arrival and Shadow and Bone producer Eric Heisserer syncs up with Amazon

The seemingly stalled Pacific Rim TV series is stomping onto Amazon via Prime Video after syncing a deal with Legendary and Amazon MGM Studios. The project hails from Bird Box and Shadow and Bone executive producer Ed Heisserer, who serves as the project’s writer and EP via his Chronology studio. Amazon’s Pacific Rim TV series is a prequel to Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 giant robot battle romp starring Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, and Rinko Kikuchi.

According to sources, the plot remains a mystery, though new films in the franchise could emerge in addition to the prequel series. Pacific Rim earned $411M+ worldwide, with a sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and an animated series, Pacific Rim: The Black, getting two action-packed seasons on Netflix. The franchise extends beyond the films and animated series to include comic books, action figures, meticulously crafted models, novelizations, and more.

In Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim, a war between humankind and monstrous sea creatures wages on. A former pilot and a trainee join forces to drive a seemingly obsolete special weapon called a Jaeger in a desperate effort to save the world from the apocalypse. Despite being 12 years old, Pacific Rim holds up! Del Toro’s stylish Kaiju slug-fest still slaps, with entertaining performances from Charlie Day, Burn Gorman, Ron Perlman, and more, adding to the experience.

In addition to his work as an executive producer, Ed Heisserer is an accomplished screenwriter with movies like Final Destination 5, The Thing (2011), Lights Out, Arrival, Extinction, Bird Box, and Bloodshot to his name. We don’t discuss Heisserer’s script for A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010). I don’t even know what you’re talking about.

One of Heisserer’s latest projects is the TV series adaptation of Shadow and Bone, which deserves more credit than it gets. Heisserer wrote and produced episodes of the high fantasy show that lasted two seasons on Netflix before being unceremoniously canceled.

Where do you stand with Pacific Rim? Is it time for the Kaiju-sized robot franchise to return, or has the ship already left the harbor? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.