Panic Room (2002) – What Happened to This Thriller?

A new episode of our What Happened to This Horror Movie? video series has just been released, and with this one we’re taking a look back at the 2002 thriller Panic Room (watch it HERE), which was directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by David Koepp. You can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

The film has the following synopsis: Trapped in their New York brownstone’s panic room, a hidden chamber built as a sanctuary in the event of break-ins, newly divorced Meg Altman (Jodie Foster) and her daughter, Sarah (Kristen Stewart), play a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with three intruders—Burnham (Forest Whitaker), Raoul (Dwight Yoakam) and Junior (Jared Leto)—during a brutal home invasion. But the room itself is the focal point because what the intruders really want is inside it.

We recently heard that Gabriela Amaral Almeida (Friendly Beast, The Father’s Shadow) is set to direct a remake of Panic Room; a Brazilian production that is said to be “a fresh take on the thriller” that will “bring a fresh intensity” to the suspense while “exploring timely ethical dilemmas.”

This is what the What Happened to This Horror Movie series is all about: Hollywood has had its fair share of historically troubled productions. Whether it was casting changes, actor deaths, fired directors, in-production rewrites, constant delays, budget cuts or studio edits, these films had every intention to be a blockbuster, but were beset with unforeseen disasters. Sometimes huge hits, sometimes box office bombs. Either way, we have to ask: WTF Happened To This Horror Movie?

The Panic Room episode of What Happened to This Horror Movie? was Written, Edited, and Narrated by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Lance Vlcek and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

