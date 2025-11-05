Horror Movie News

Pan’s Labyrinth: Guillermo del Toro film is returning to theatres for its 20th anniversary

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Writer/director Guillermo del Toro's dark fantasy film Pan's Labyrinth is set to receive a theatrical re-release in 2026, its 20th anniversaryWriter/director Guillermo del Toro's dark fantasy film Pan's Labyrinth is set to receive a theatrical re-release in 2026, its 20th anniversary

Back in 2006, writer/director Guillermo del Toro brought the world the dark fantasy film Pan’s Labyrinth – and it turned out to be one of his most popular films, not only enjoying box office success but also racking up multiple Academy Award nominations and taking home the Oscars for Art Direction / Set Decoration, Best Cinematography, and Best Makeup. Next year will mark the twentieth anniversary of the film, and Deadline reports that Cineverse has acquired the North American distribution rights to the film with the intention of giving it a theatrical re-release sometime in 2026.

Deadline notes that Cineverse’s deal includes all North American distribution rights including home entertainment, VOD, streaming, plus original content, including podcasts. The theatrical re-release will include premium wide-format screens.

Pan’s Labyrinth takes place in 1944, in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War. Young Ofelia and her pregnant mother have been brought to live in the countryside, where her brutal stepfather Captain Vidal’s job is to wipe out the remaining rebels camped in the local forest. Nearby, in a hidden labyrinth, Ofelia meets an ageless Faun, who tells her that she is really a princess from an enchanted world. He gives her three tasks which she must complete in order to reclaim her rightful place. As her mother’s failing health threatens the life of her unborn child, Ofelia undertakes a quest to complete the Faun’s tasks. Ivana Baquero, Maribel Verdu, Doug Jones, and Sergi Lopez star.

Del Toro provided the following statement: “Pan’s Labyrinth turns 20 years old and in Cineverse we have found the perfect partner to make it live again on the big screen and in new and improved home presentations. Cineverse is committed and bold, and their track record for reaching a maximum audience is magnificent. Together we will reconnect the generations that have shared the film through the years and long to experience it theatrically again.” Cineverse Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias added, “Partnering with Guillermo del Toro and his team around this masterpiece is a dream come true. We can’t wait to bring it back to theaters for fans to enjoy it as they did 20 years ago, and to find exciting and creative ways to introduce the film to new audiences who will be discovering this amazing cinematic story for the first time.” And Cineverse Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk said, “Guillermo del Toro is a filming genius. I have always been in awe of his creative vision and could not be more pleased to have Cineverse partnering with him to bring Pan’s Labyrinth back to film audiences in new premium theatrical formats to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

Are you a fan of Pan’s Labyrinth, and are you glad to hear that it’s returning to theatres for its anniversary? Let us know by leaving a comment below. While we wait for this re-release, del Toro’s version of Frankenstein is set to reach Netflix later this week.

