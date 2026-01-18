Paranormal Activity 8 gets a release date that finds the supernatural horror sequel making 2027 spooky

Paramount’s fan favorite horror franchise, Paranormal Activity, is due for a comeback, but it’s going to take a while. According to reports, the next chapter of the found-footage horror series bows on May 21, 2027. The next installment of the franchise, which we’re just going to call Paranormal Activity 8, finds Undertone director Ian Tuason getting behind the camera.

The filmmaker got his start by making live-action virtual reality horror shorts that garnered millions of views on YouTube and a showcase at SXSW. His feature debut, Undertone, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in 2025, where it won the audience award and sparked a distribution bidding war. A24 overcame five other bidders to land the distribution rights, making a deal valued at mid-seven figures.

What’s Ian Tuason’s Undertone about?

Undertone follows the host of an ‘all-things-creepy’ podcast who moves into her dying mother’s house to serve as her primary caregiver. When her podcast receives 10 audio recordings of a young, pregnant couple experiencing paranormal noises, she realizes the woman’s story is a mirror of her own, and each new recording scratches at her sanity, drawing her into a fate she cannot escape. Nina Kiri stars in the film, and her character, Evy, is the only on-camera speaking role. So much of the film relies on the sound design that Tuason has described it as a “found audio” movie rather than a “found footage” movie. It will be screening at Sundance next month.

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster join forces

Blum’s Blumhouse Productions recently merged with James Wan’s company Atomic Monster, pulling Wan into the Paranormal Activity world. Paramount is co-financing and co-producing the film with Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, while original Paranormal Activity writer/director Oren Peli is also on board to produce through his company, Solana Films. This project will get theatrical distribution through Paramount and is said to be a priority for all of the companies involved.

Steven Schneider will executive produce through Room 101, Inc., while Michael Clear and Judson Scott do the same for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. Executive Alayna Glasthal is overseeing the project for the company.

Wan provided the following statement about joining the Paranormal Activity universe, saying, “I’ve been a huge admirer of Paranormal Activity since the brilliant first movie, with its creeping slow burn and subtle ability to make the unseen terrifying. I’m looking forward to expanding on its legacy and helping shape the next evolution of this scary found-footage franchise.” Meanwhile, Jason Blum added, “Diving in with James for this exciting rebirth of the franchise that started it all for Blumhouse is exactly what we dreamed of when we merged with Atomic Monster. I’ll be actively involved with him to introduce this new chapter. Thankfully, we’re able to spend a little more than the $15,000 we had on the first movie, but one thing will remain the same — do not see it alone. We look forward to partnering with Josh Greenstein, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Jeff Shell and their teams at Paramount as we bring Paranormal Activity back to life.”

Are you excited about Paranormal Activity returning to the fold? Do you have a favorite installment of the franchise? Let us know in the comments section below.