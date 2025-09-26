Richard Gabai and Robert Carradine have launched the Party Nerds Pop-Cast podcast

Actors Richard Gabai and Robert Carradine who both have notable “nerd” credits in their filmographies. Gabai, perhaps the only Hollywood personality who has won both an Emmy and a USA Up All Night B-movie award, has starred in the likes of Assault of the Party Nerds and Virgin High, and has also directed films such as Justice and produced the Emmy-winning series The Bay. Carradine is best known for starring as Lewis Skolnick in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise – although some may known him as Sam McGuire from Disney’s Lizzie McGuire, and with his Revenge of the Nerds co-star Curtis Armstrong he also hosted a competition show I really enjoyed, King of the Nerds. Now, Gabai and Carradine have joined forces to host a pop culture podcast called Party Nerds Pop-Cast, where they “spill the Hollywood tea with celebrity guests and crazy behind-the-scenes stories.”

The show highlights movies, television, actors, and directors through deep dives and free-flowing conversations. Hollywood icons share experiences, secrets, and career highlights as they go down memory lane and look forward to the ever-changing Hollywood landscape. Celebrities share stories, bringing their fans with them! The podcast showcases both hosts and celebrity guests, including Ed Begley Jr., Veronica Cartwright, Brian Krause, Daniel Roebuck, Michelle Bauer, Nathan Dean Parsons, Fred Olen Ray, and Sean Gunn. Episodes of the brand new show release weekly every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. PST with upcoming celebrity guests to include David Zucker, Jen Lilly, Michael Biehn, Robert Pine, William (Billy) McNamara, Don “The Dragon” Wilson, Clint Howard, Melinda Clarke, Bruce Boxleitner, Burt Ward, Ethan Embry, Christopher Atkins, Claudia Christian, Eric Roberts, Greg Evigan, Patrick Fabian, Anson Williams, Dee Wallace, Robert Hays, Sean Patrick Flanery, Stephen Tobolowsky, Jim O’Heir, John Carpenter, Jesse Hutch, Deep Roy, and special surprise guests!

Party Nerds Pop-Cast has been running for a little while already and is available to binge-watch on YouTube here. It’s also available to listen to on Apple and Spotify.

Carradine provided the following statement: “ It’s not often that later in life you make a new best friend, but luckily for me, I’ve made one in Richard Gabai. He came forward with the idea of having our own podcast, and I’m so glad he did. I’m having the best time of my life. ” Gabai added, “ My friend Maxwell Barrett, aka Max Priest, came to me with the idea of me and my pal Bobby Carradine hosting a podcast together. I thought it was a brilliant idea. Reuniting with friends and colleagues from our careers is both hilarious and meaningful. We’re making new friends along the way too. Party Nerds Forever! ”

I was sold as soon as I read the names “Richard Gabai and Robert Carradine,” so I will definitely be watching / listening to Party Nerds Pop-Cast. Will you be checking out this podcast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.