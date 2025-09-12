Horror Movie News

Clint Howard is working on Another Ice Cream Man

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Clint Howard is working on Another Ice Cream Man, a follow-up of sorts to the 1995 horror comedy Ice Cream ManClint Howard is working on Another Ice Cream Man, a follow-up of sorts to the 1995 horror comedy Ice Cream Man

Clint Howard – son of Rance, brother of Ron, uncle of Bryce, etc. – has been acting since he was a child, and over the decades has racked up over 250 credits, from Star Trek and The Andy Griffith Show to The WraithTicks, Little Nicky, CarnosaurApollo 13, a couple Silent Night, Deadly Night sequels, Rob Zombie’s Halloween, 3 from Hell, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. You’ve almost certainly seen him around. One of his most recent credits was in Terrifier 3… and one of his most popular roles came in the 1995 horror comedy Ice Cream Man (watch it HERE). Ice Cream Man has developed a strong cult following in the years since its release, and in recent years Howard has been very open about the fact that he hopes to bring the audience more killer ice cream man action. While crossing paths with Dead Meat James at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, Howard revealed that he’s currently working on Another Ice Cream Man!

Howard is crafting this project with his wife, Katherine Cruz, Norman Apstein, the director of the original film, and an unnamed co-director. Apstein directed the ’95 Ice Cream Man from a screenplay by David Dobkin and Sven Davison. The film had the following synopsis: Poor Gregory. After being released from the Wishing Well Sanatorium, all he wants to do is make the children happy. So Gregory reopens the old ice cream factory, and all the unappreciative brats are reprocessed into the flavor of the day.

Speaking with Dead Meat, Howard said, “I said ‘Another Ice Cream Man.’ I’m another guy. The only similarity is, I’m playing an ice cream man. This Ice Cream Man, it’s different. There’s not a lot of children in it. And by about page 60, you’re gonna start to understand why a man would put body parts in his ice cream.” He said they’re in pre-pre-production on the project and are about ready to take it to the next level.

Are you glad to hear that Another Ice Cream Man is moving forward with Clint Howard in the lead role? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Dead Meat
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,055 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Ice Cream Man News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Predator: Brains meant more than brawn in this 1987 classic

Posted 3 weeks ago
Why Dutch beats the Predator with brains, not brawn! We analyze how Arnold's smartest character proves intelligence trumps muscle in this action classic. From mud camouflage to psychological warfare - it's all about strategy!

Top Celebrity Stories!