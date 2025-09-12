Clint Howard is working on Another Ice Cream Man

Clint Howard – son of Rance, brother of Ron, uncle of Bryce, etc. – has been acting since he was a child, and over the decades has racked up over 250 credits, from Star Trek and The Andy Griffith Show to The Wraith, Ticks, Little Nicky, Carnosaur, Apollo 13, a couple Silent Night, Deadly Night sequels, Rob Zombie’s Halloween, 3 from Hell, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. You’ve almost certainly seen him around. One of his most recent credits was in Terrifier 3… and one of his most popular roles came in the 1995 horror comedy Ice Cream Man (watch it HERE). Ice Cream Man has developed a strong cult following in the years since its release, and in recent years Howard has been very open about the fact that he hopes to bring the audience more killer ice cream man action. While crossing paths with Dead Meat James at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, Howard revealed that he’s currently working on Another Ice Cream Man !

Howard is crafting this project with his wife, Katherine Cruz, Norman Apstein, the director of the original film, and an unnamed co-director. Apstein directed the ’95 Ice Cream Man from a screenplay by David Dobkin and Sven Davison. The film had the following synopsis: Poor Gregory. After being released from the Wishing Well Sanatorium, all he wants to do is make the children happy. So Gregory reopens the old ice cream factory, and all the unappreciative brats are reprocessed into the flavor of the day.

Speaking with Dead Meat, Howard said, “ I said ‘Another Ice Cream Man.’ I’m another guy. The only similarity is, I’m playing an ice cream man. This Ice Cream Man, it’s different. There’s not a lot of children in it. And by about page 60, you’re gonna start to understand why a man would put body parts in his ice cream. ” He said they’re in pre-pre-production on the project and are about ready to take it to the next level.

