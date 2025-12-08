Horror Movie News

Sorry, Tarantino: Paul Dano joins the cast of psychological thriller Bunker

Posted 2 hours ago
Paul Dano has joined Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, Stephen Graham, and Patrick Schwarzenegger in the psychological thriller BunkerPaul Dano has joined Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, Stephen Graham, and Patrick Schwarzenegger in the psychological thriller Bunker

Seven months have gone by since it was announced that real-life married couple Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, who have starred together in films like Jamón Jamón and Vicky Christina Barcelona, will be sharing the screen once again in the upcoming psychological thriller Bunker. That project is now is in its second week of filming, and Variety has broken the news that Bardem and Cruz are joined in the cast by Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) – who was in the news a lot last week because director Quentin Tarantino called him out as the “weakest actor in SAG,” which inspired a lot of Dano’s peers to stand up for him.

Also in the cast are Stephen Graham (Adolescence) and Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus).

Prestigious Project

As Variety points out, Bunker is a prestigious project not just due to the cast, but also because it happens to coming our way from director Florian Zeller, who previously made The Son which earned Hugh Jackman a best actor nomination at the Golden Globes, and The Father, which won best actor for Anthony Hopkins and best adapted screenplay (for Christopher Hampton and Zeller) at the Oscars.

Zeller had this to say about Paul Dano: “We are thrilled to welcome Paul Dano to the cast. From Little Miss Sunshine to There Will Be Blood, Paul has consistently impressed me as an actor. He possesses an extraordinary singularity — something genuinely unique — and in that sense, he is truly irreplaceable.

Synopsis

Written by Zeller, Bunker explores the unraveling of a family as a mysterious construction project — a bunker commissioned by a powerful tech mogul — begins to infiltrate their lives. The film is expected to showcase Zeller’s “signature blend of emotional rigor and haunting atmosphere.”

The film is being produced by Blue Morning Pictures, which is part of Mediawan, and MOD Producciones. Blue Morning Pictures’ Federica Sainte-Rose is producing alongside Fernando Bovaira and Simon de Santiago of MOD Producciones. Alice Dawson is also a producer on the film. Mariano Cohn, Gaston Duprat, Andres Duprat, Emanuel Nunez, and Fernando Sokolowicz serve as executive producers, and Zeller said that Cohn and Duprat’s film El hombre de al lado was a source of inspiration as he wrote the Bunker screenplay.

Bunker is filming in London and Madrid. Does this sound like an interesting project to you? What do you think of Paul Dano joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
