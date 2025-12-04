Peers come to Paul Dano’s defense after the comments made by Quentin Tarantino

Tarantino tears into Dano

Quentin Tarantino is known for being outspoken and has had takes that many have disagreed with. This instance is no different. The director recently appeared on The Bret Easton Ellis podcast and laid out his list for the Top 10 Movies of the 21st Century. There Will Be Blood made fifth place on Tarantino’s list, and he admits that he would have placed it higher if it weren’t for one particular aspect — Paul Dano’s performance as Eli Sunday. “There Will Be Blood would stand a good chance at being #1 or #2 if it didn’t have a big, giant flaw in it … and the flaw is Paul Dano. Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. The weakest fcking actor in SAG.”

Dano’s Defenders

Variety now reports that Tarantino’s scathing comments have brought out supporters of Dano, and they have spoken out to pour admiration on the actor. Among them is Kim’s Convenience and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu. Liu took to his social media to simply write, “[I don’t know] man I think Paul Dano is an incredible actor.” Meanwhile, The Batman Part II screenwriter Mattson Tomlin also came to his defense on social media, saying, “I am really pleased to see so many people cheer on Paul Dano this week. Not only is he a terrific actor, but he’s an astonishing director who exudes control and tremendous empathy. Check out ‘Wildlife’ if you haven’t seen it.”

TMZ also caught up with Dillon Freasier, who played H.W. Plainview next to Daniel Day-Lewis’ Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood, and the actor subtly stood in Dano’s corner, saying the movie is “perfect,” and added, “It’s a work of art. And it’s that way because everyone was perfectly cast.”

Dano and The Batman Part II

While there has been little revealed about The Batman Part II, the writer coming forward to support Dano may be a hint that he’s involved in the sequel in some fashion. Dano portrayed the Batman rogue, The Riddler, in the first film and as his character is currently incarcerated, it’s not known whether or not the plot of the sequel will involve him. However, a bit of interesting news was revealed this week when Deadline reported that Scarlett Johansson is in final negotiations to star in The Batman: Part II alongside Robert Pattinson. It’s not known who she would be playing in the sequel, but assuming the deal closes, this would be yet another upcoming major project for the former Marvel actress, as she recently signed on to star in the new Exorcist movie from Mike Flanagan and is likely to return for the sequel to Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Many of you have already sounded off against Tarantino’s comments on the initial reporting, but now that people are coming out to defend Paul Dano, what are your feelings about his performance in There Will Be Blood? Or maybe his career in general?