The red-band trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 brings over-the-top action, expletives, and orgies to the DCU

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU is off to a roaring start after Superman shot up the box office charts like a speeding bullet, and now a red-band trailer for the latest installment of the Gods and Monsters saga is ready to invite you to Peacemaker’s apartment for a little “How do you do?” Today, DC Studios brings a red-band trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 to the table, and it’s got everything you could want in a follow-up to the show’s outrageous first season.

John Cena and James Gunn struggle to introduce the red-band trailer at the trailer’s top. After pressing on for time and sanity’s sake, we find Christopher Smith (Peacemaker) collecting himself after a wild night of no-holds-barred fornication. While Chris nurses his orgy hangover, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) assembles a group of armed-to-the-teeth agents to find Peacemaker, who killed Flag’s son, Rick Flag, in The Suicide Squad. In addition to being Rick Flag’s killer, Peacemaker possesses an interdimensional portal that could wreak havoc throughout the DCU if left in the wrong hands.

After a cherry needle drop, the red-band trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 kicks up the action with a display of power, leaving thugs without teeth, broken limbs, and gaping holes where a chest cavity used to be. From that moment forward, the promo brings the band back together with a peppering of explosions, foreplay, jet packs, and Eagly!

Created by James Gunn, Peacemaker stars John Cena as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, Jennifer Holland as Agent Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury, Dee Bradley Baker as Eagly, and more!

Peacemaker Season 2 smashes onto Max (or is it HBO Max? Who can keep up anymore?) on August 21. The new season looks bigger, bloodier, and steamier than the first, and I’m sure fans are eager to see the latest musical intro. Are you excited about Peacemaker returning for a second season of mayhem, antihero shenanigans, and sexually explicit escapades? Let us know in the comments section below.