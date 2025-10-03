TV News

Peacemaker Season 2 is confirmed to be the last in the series… for now.

Oh, James Gunn! Say it ain’t so! Is the eighth episode of Peacemaker Season 2 the final episode of the series? It’s possible, as Gunn has confirmed, that there are no plans for a third season at this time. However, just because Peacemaker, the series, is going the way of the dodo, doesn’t mean that Christopher Smith, Leota Adebayo, Agent Harcourt, and the rest of the team couldn’t show up in other DCU titles.

Speaking with Collider, James Gunn said, “It is not right now,” concerning a third season of Peacemaker being in the works. “I think that people should— that doesn’t mean there aren’t plans for these characters, but it’s not necessarily Season 3 of Peacemaker. And then people should watch Episode 8 to see what happens, because maybe some of your questions will be answered in that episode by itself.”

Damn, dude. I’ve not seen any of Peacemaker Season 2 yet. I’m a busy person and Silent Hill f isn’t going to finish itself. From the sound of it, fans can expect Chris, Leota, and the rest of the crew to appear in DCU movies or television shows, but not a third season of Peacemaker specifically.

What do you think about Peacemaker taking a dirt nap after Season 2? It makes sense, given that Gunn and his filmmaker friends are busy fleshing out the DCU. As much as I like Peacemaker, I’d like to move on. I don’t always love sticking with something until it wears out its welcome, and it could be time to move forward. Please give me that Clayface movie! Please give me an update on the Swamp Thing movie! For the love of everything holy, give us a Justice League Dark movie! Or, resurrect Emerald Fennell’s Zatanna, or give her carte blanche to do what she wants with Poison Ivy!

Regardless of what happens with Christopher Smith and the gang, they’ve had a good run, and I don’t think it’s the last time we’ll hear from them. There are plenty of places for them to pop up in the DCU, and we know how much James Gunn loves his cameos.

