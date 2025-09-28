TV News

Superman won’t appear in Peacemaker despite THAT cameo in S2 (SPOILERS)

Posted 21 minutes ago
If you haven’t had a chance to watch the most recent episode of Peacemaker, “Ignorance is Chris,” you can expect spoilers in this article.

In the sixth episode of Peacemaker’s current season, there’s a surprise appearance from Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, reprising the role he played in Superman. And while we know that Peacemaker is officially part of the DC Universe, Luthor turning up sets up the potential for quite a bit of expansion. But we shouldn’t get our hopes up for Superman himself to pop in, much to David Corenswet’s dismay.

James Gunn recently spoke with Variety, who brought up the idea of Superman appearing in this season of Peacemaker following Luthor being featured. But Gunn shot down the idea that neither, saying neither Earth version of Supes will be flying onto the small screen. “No. In fact, David was very upset that Nick got to be on the show, and he didn’t. It just didn’t work. I needed Lex in the show to serve a specific purpose. And actually, what Lex and Rick Flag are up to affects very much what happens in an aspect of “Man of Tomorrow.” So all of that is connected. But this relationship between Rick Flag and Lex Luthor is a potentially negative thing for Superman and all meta-humans.”

While it would have been cool to have Superman appear in Peacemaker given the cameo John Cena had in James Gunn’s blockbuster, there’s plenty of good reason Corenswet won’t be suiting up in this format. But that Gunn is fully establishing his own universe should be enough for fans…right?

As far as Man of Tomorrow (aiming for a July 9th, 2027 release) and the future of Lex Luthor and the DC Universe goes, Gunn elaborated on the plan by adding, “I didn’t know some things about [the Universe], but I knew what the overall story of the DCU was…There’s going to be this movie, this show, this movie, this show, and those things all fit in in different ways. Some things came, like “Clayface,” that we didn’t expect, and other things have been a harder road to travel. But the general outline of that overall story is what we are following through “Superman,” “Peacemaker,” “Man of Tomorrow” and beyond.”

What do you think? Would an appearance from Superman in Peacemaker work to better build the DC Universe or would too much crossover be overkill? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Source: Variety
