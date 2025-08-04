John Cena on how the Peacemaker cameo in Superman came about

James Gunn’s Superhero has plenty of cameos, but one that’s meant to serve a function in the grand scheme of the DC Universe is that of Peacemaker. And it’s a pretty good one, too, with John Cena stepping in as Peacemaker on a talk show to brush off Superman as one of those guys with his “dark, ugly secrets.” But how did it all come about?

In a recent reel posted to Peacemaker’s official social media pages, John Cena explained that there was virtually no prep involved with his cameo, which casually sets up the next season of the series. “I was called in at the final hour as we were preparing for Peacemaker season two. I did the costume fittings for the new Peacemaker season two wardrobe – hint, hint, wink, wink. And they were filming Superman at the time and James [Gunn] asked me if I wanted to be involved and my answer was: heck yes. So I got to go on a talk show and talk some smack about Superman.” He added, “The good thing about James Gunn writing and directing Superman is he runs DC, too. So there is a short list of folks who dial my phone and I immediately pick up for them and say, ‘How can I be of service?’ And he is one.”

While Peacemaker may not have respect for the Man of Steel, John Cena himself absolutely does, saying Superman is one of the quintessential superheroes. “I think everything from the branding to the idea of a true virtuous superhero. You have to start the story of good and evil somewhere and I think Superman is building block one of that.”

Of course, the Peacemaker cameo in Superman is a nice reminder of just what sort of flavor the character brings. It’s also keeping season two in mind, as Superman came out the month prior to the debut, which is August 21st. Like season one, the sophomore outing will consist of eight episodes; unlike the first season, however, only one episode will be dropping on the premiere date.

