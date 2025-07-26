Peacemaker S2 trailer debuts at SDCC and more from the panel!

Do you really wanna, do you really wanna taste it? Come on, Peacemaker doesn’t care either way – you are gonna taste it. And that’s just what audiences did at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, the trailer premiere for the second season of Peacemaker was showcased ahead of its August 21st premiere. And yes, John Cena was in full Peacemaker garb.

As for the timeline of season two of Peacemaker, it is set one month after the events of James Gunn’s Superman, with both Guy Gardner / Green Lantern and Maxwell Lord set for the first episode. It also finds Peacemaker in an alternate universe where he is loved. The season will also see John Cena portraying multiple versions of the character. Other details the panel hit on included the music, which they assured would feature more modern music, with a lot of bands from the past decade or so. That said, the trailer does feature the late Ozzy Osbourne’s “Road to Nowhere” and it’s said that his music will be featured in the season.

Fans got their first taste of season two of Peacemaker a few months ago when the teaser dropped, but now with more footage hitting the circuit, we can be even more hype for what’s to come and see where the gang is headed – and considering there’s even a new dance number intro (with Jennifer Holland evidently doing a Dirty Dancing homage in it; Frank Grillo also maintains he has the best moves of the entire cast), Gunn looks to be aiming to keep fans on their toes.

Those on the list for the panel in Hall H were: showrunner/DC head James Gunn, star John Cena, Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo) Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante aka Adrian Chase), Steve Agee (Economos), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), Sol Rodriguez (Sasha Bordeaux), and Tim Meadows (Langston Fleury). Also, Eagley gets his own Lex Luthor this season with Michael Rooker as the world’s best eagle hunter. (When asked about his DC animal characters, Gunn says Eagley is a better pet than Krypto, but in a fight Krypto would win.)

Peacemaker has definitely made its presence known as this year’s SDCC, as there was also a ticketed event at the Nova SD Club called Peacefest, meant to show off props, sell merch, blast some rock, and offer exclusive looks at the upcoming season. There was even a portion dedicated to Mortal Kombat 1, which Peacemaker was featured in.

Much has been discussed as to how season two of Peacemaker would fit into the newly minted DC Universe; and while James Gunn assured fans it wouldn’t be a confusing transition and that not all of season one was canon to the DCU, it was a bit up in the air. However, at this point, things look to be lining up nicely as Peacemaker marks itself as the first live-action series of Gunn’s vision.

What overall place in the DC Universe do you think Peacemaker should have? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

