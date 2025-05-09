John Cena and his crew wreck shop, go to therapy and get multiversal in the Peacemaker Season 2 teaser trailer

Believe it or not, saving the day is often a thankless job. We want to think that bags of cash, a ticker-tape parade, and a key to the city that isn’t chocolate underneath the surface follow in the wake of superheroics. However, more often than not, it’s business as usual with your acts of derring-do as a footnote in someone else’s story. Unfortunately for Christopher Smith and his rag-tag team, they’re about to find out just how hard it is to get the credit they deserve in today’s teaser trailer for Peacemaker Season 2!

Does anyone else feel they’ve aged 1000 years since Peacemaker‘s Season 1 debut in January 2022? After months of teasing the show’s return, our first look at Peacemaker and the 11th Street Kids is finally here, and it’s a hell of a ride. In the Peacemaker Season 2 teaser trailer, Chris blows an interview that could have given him notoriety. Still, the people behind the glass are assholes – including Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner – and Chris decides he’s better off sticking with his original crew. It’s a good thing he does because the team is about to face the consequences of their actions as Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) looks to avenge his fallen son, Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), who Peacemaker killed in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad. Chris already regrets his actions that led to Rick’s death, but Rick Flag Sr. doesn’t know that, nor does he care.

Today’s teaser trailer also features a deep dive into Agent Emilia Harcourt’s (Jennifer Holland) rage issues, and inner demons. Tim Meadows gets a hilarious moment in the teaser as Langston Fleury, who delights in giving his team groan-worthy nicknames. In addition to Cena, Grillo, and Holland, Danielle Brooks returns as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Dee Bradley Baker as Eagly. We also catch a glimpse of Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya Adebayo.

What do you think about today’s Peacemaker Season 2 teaser trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on Max on August 21.