James Gunn wanted Deadpool to appear in Peacemaker and even spoke to Ryan Reynolds about it

Peacemaker and Deadpool. The crossover nobody asked for but everybody would’ve loved — and it could have happened in the Peacemaker season 2 finale. We’ll be getting into a few spoilers for the finale, but I’ll try to keep them as light as possible.

A portion of the Peacekeeper finale involved Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. using the Quantum Unfolding Chamber to explore various dimensions, and James Gunn explained during a virtual press conference that he wanted one of those dimensions to include Deadpool. In fact, the DC honcho even spoke with Ryan Reynolds about taking part, and he was game.

“ Yeah, I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room, ” Gunn said. “ I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it and we’d have had to go through some pretty, pretty big hoops to do that. He wanted to do it. That’s all anybody’s going to talk about now is f*cking Deadpool in the other room. “

As expected, this type of Marvel/DC crossover would have required a lot of discussion at the higher levels of both studios, so it was likely doomed even before Gunn had the idea. But it would have been fun.

Related Frank Grillo was almost cast as Joey Tribbiani on Friends

As for the future of Peacemaker, Gunn has already stated that a third season is not in the works. “ I think that people should— that doesn’t mean there aren’t plans for these characters, but it’s not necessarily Season 3 of Peacemaker, ” he said. “ And then people should watch Episode 8 to see what happens, because maybe some of your questions will be answered in that episode by itself. “