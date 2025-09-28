James Gunn chats Peacemaker finale, suggests The Authority could be a TV series

After season six of episode two helped establish a point between Peacemaker the 2027’s Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, we’re left wondering just what the final two episodes of season two of Peacemaker will bring and if they’ll further expand the DC Universe in a meaningful way. And while James Gunn obviously won’t be spoiling anything, he is teasing what the season finale of Peacemaker will bring..

After some prodding from Deadline about what the future of Peacemaker – if there is one – James Gunn said, “You’re gonna find out more in episode 8 because it’s not necessarily [season three]. Some of these characters will continue, but also, it’s not exactly Peacemaker 3. I’m not ruling it out. You’ll see [episode] 8 and maybe you’ll find out a little bit more.”

And with the varying universes in full play, where does that leave Robert Patrick’s Auggie, father to John Cena’s Chris Smith? As Gunn said of the Peacemaker character, “Whatever Auggie is in this other world, he’s kinder to his children, that is true. We’ll find out more about Auggie next episode [via] a terrific performance by Robert Patrick.”

Outside of Peacemaker and its connection to Man of Tomorrow, James Gunn has a lot of other movies in the DC Universe to keep him busy. One key one planned is The Authority, which very little word has come from once it was first teased nearly three years ago. And while it’s not officially dead, it may be that it finds a wider audience on the small screen. “[It’s] the one that got messed with through all of the other things that were happening. The script had a harder time coming along…Who knows. I’m probably not going to do certain movies with characters who [audiences] don’t know; it’s harder to get people in the theater for that kind of thing.”

That sounds like just the sort of shake-up that will let James Gunn build the DC Universe in a way that aims to be financially stable. Superman took in $615 million worldwide so why try to gamble so early on when you’re trying to leap to the top of the superhero charts? And with Clayface seeing its own share of problems in the writers room, Gunn has every right to be cautious on how he approaches the properties.

What do you expect in the season finale of Peacemaker? Do you think The Authority would work better as a series?