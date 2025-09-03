Man of Tomorrow: James Gunn announces the title and release date of the next film in his Superman Saga

Warner Bros. is buying into James Gunn’s plan for the DCU as the next chapter in the new Superman Saga is officially a go. Titled Man of Tomorrow, Gunn has teased on Instagram that the film continues the franchise, focusing on Superman and Lex Luthor, but will not be a traditional sequel. Posting an illustration from DC Comics showing Luthor in his trademark green and purple armor and Supes in his iconic apparel, the image will surely stoke fan theories aplenty.

According to James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. Gunn announced the next chapter of his Superman Saga via social media with a photo of Superman standing alongside Lex Luthor in the unhinged villain's green and purple warsuit. While teasing Big Blue's next adventure on the silver screen, Gunn said Man of Tomorrow will not be a direct sequel to this year's Superman. Presumably, the film takes place after Lex escapes incarceration, with the chrome-domed madman building his iconic armor to stand toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel. Interestingly, Lex used a super-powered robot to smash Supes in the face in Superman. What makes him think it will work on a second try?

“I’ve already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the ‘Superman Saga,’” Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter last month at the premiere for his TV show Peacemaker. “I’m working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today.”

While Craig Gillespie puts the finishing touches on his Supergirl movie (due out June 26, 2026), candid photos from the production of James Watkins’ Clayface (due out Sept. 11, 2026) are circulating. Gunn’s Superman punched a hole in the box office with a global total of $611.6 million, with the digital release continuing to rack up numbers for the studio.

What do you think about getting a Superman follow-up so soon after this year's Superman movie? Which heroes or villains would you like to see in Man of Tomorrow?