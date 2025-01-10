Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare images feature Kit Green as Tinkerbell

Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios are building The Twisted Childhood Universe, which will consist of horror movies inspired by children’s stories. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 got the universe started, paving the way for Bambi: The Reckoning, Pinocchio: Unstrung, and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare (not to mention Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3), building up to the crossover movie Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. Iconic Events Releasing will be bringing Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare to theatres for three days only, from January 13th through the 15th – and in anticipation of that release, Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a batch of images that feature Kit Green as Tinkerbell. You can check out those images at the bottom of this article.

Written and directed by Scott Chambers, who is also producing all of these Twisted Childhood movies, the film follows Wendy Darling as she strikes out in an attempt to rescue her brother Michael from “the clutches of the evil Peter Pan.” Along the way she meets Tinkerbell, who in this twisted version of the story will be seen taking heroine, convinced that it’s pixie dust.

Martin Portlock (Scream of the Wolf) plays Peter Pan and is joined in the cast by Megan Placito (Doctors) as Wendy Darling and Kit Green (The Blazing Cannons) as Tinkerbell. Also in the cast are Peter Desouza-Feighoney (The Popes Exorcist), Nicholas Woodeson (Skyfall), Kierston Wareing (Fish Tank), Olumide Olorunfemi (Venom: Let There Be Carnage), Teresa Banham (No One Gets Out Alive), Charity Kase (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), and Campbell Wallace (Anne). It has already been confirmed that Placito will be reprising the role of Wendy Darling in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which also feature the likes of Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, and Tinkerbell.

Chambers is producing Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare alongside Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the director of the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey films. He revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the version of Tinkerbell shown in Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare was “biologically born male and named Timmy, an earlier victim of Peter Pan, who in this world is a demented child-napper hellbent on sending young boys to Neverland. Because Timmy identifies as female, Pan won’t let her become one of his Lost Boys.” Chambers said, “ She didn’t fit the criteria to actually be sent fully to Neverland. Then he says, however, you can be something else. You can be this fairy, you can be magical, but you’ve got to help me. I’ll give you this pixie dust, and if you keep taking it…Every time you are good, you can have some. ” Tinkerbell doesn’t realize the “pixie dust” she’s being given is actually heroin. So Tink’s arms are covered with track marks and decaying flesh. Chambers added, “ This is not a villain at all. This is an extremely layered character. This is someone that’s really troubled. They’re brainwashed. It’s Stockholm Syndrome. They’ve been in this situation for years and years and years. They don’t know any other way. “

Chambers confirmed that Tinkerbell will be back for the crossover movie Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. “ There’s gonna be some fun with Tinkerbell. I’m excited. I have an idea that she’s going to have massive heroin arms, like needles as arms and needles coming out. It’d be quite fun. It’s got to go above and beyond, I think, in that one. “

Are you looking forward to seeing Tinkerbell in action in Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare?