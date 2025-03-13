Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in talks to join Jake Gyllenhaal in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie

Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) is in negotiations to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal (Road House) in the next project from M. Night Shyamalan, which is being billed as a supernatural romantic thriller.

We know little about the project, except that it’s based on an original story created by Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks—yes, that Nicholas Sparks. Shyamalan will write the screenplay, and Sparks will write the novel. Both will be based on the same concept and set of characters but designed for their individual mediums. I’m interested to see how this one turns out.

The director’s last movie, Trap, received some rather divisive reviews. The film stars Josh Hartnett as a serial killer evading a police blockade while attending a concert with his daughter. Our own Tyler Nichols wasn’t a big fan, although he found a few elements to enjoy. “ Despite my negativity in this review, I didn’t outright hate Trap, ” Nichols wrote. “ The performances from both Hartnett and Pill are worth the price of admission. I could watch those two act in an empty room and be entertained. I’m just sick of Shyamalan creating these great concepts and being so incapable of sticking the landing. For every great moment in Trap, there’s an illogical one that feels like it was written by a teenager. Unless something changes, I think I may be done with Shyamalan in the theater. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.