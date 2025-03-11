Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Luke Fetherston, and director Prarthana Mohan talk matchmaking mayhem for Picture This

Anyone familiar with the wild world of dating, parental expectations, and wedding planning knows all these aspects of amore can drive anyone up a wall. It’s impossible to please everyone while trying to accomplish what you want, and having people “looking out for your best interest” can act as salt in a wound. Simone Ashley’s (Bridgerton, Sex Education) character Pia of the film Picture This is well aware of all these things, but she’s doing her best with the circumstances. Thankfully, we’ve got Picture This director Prarthana Mohan and stars Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Luke Fetherston to help shed light on navigating these pitfalls of the heart.

In Picture This, Pia (Simone Ashley), a struggling photographer, receives a prediction: true love awaits in her next five dates. With her sister’s wedding looming and her family playing matchmaker, her ex re-appears, throwing her love life into chaos.