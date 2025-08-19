Pierce Brosnan shuts down female James Bond route while lending support to franchise’s future

The name’s Bond. James Bond. Not Jane, not Jamie – James. Everybody from Roger Moore to Barbara Broccoli to Ana de Armas has been vocal about there being no reason to have a female James Bond. And now Pierce Brosnan – who portrayed 007 from 1995 to 2002 in a four-movie stint – is joining in.

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren (who has also been vocal about her disdain in a female James Bond) recently sat down for an interview with England’s Saga Magazine, where that exact topic was brought up. Brosnan, for his part, didn’t explicitly shut down the notion of 007 being a woman, but did say he’s looking forward to who the next man is while also lending his support to the future of the franchise. “I wish them well. I’m so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character. I adore the world of James Bond. It’s been very good to me. It’s the gift that keeps giving. And I’m just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: ‘Show us what you’re going to do.’” This is in contrast to a 2019 comment he made in which he said, “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

As it stands, we know for sure there won’t be a female James Bond. As far as who will be headlining the next set of films (with Denis Villeneuve on board as director of Bond 26), we still have no idea. However, in a recent poll we conducted, our readers chose Henry Cavill with nearly a third of the votes. Behind him were Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James and Other – which we all know means we want Pierce Brosnan back…

Having previously teamed up on Paramount+’s MobLand, Brosnan and Mirren will reunite for this month’s The Thursday Murder Club, which will be released in select theaters before hitting Netflix on August 28th.