POLL: What Are The Best Horror Movies of 2024 (So Far)?

What do you think are the best horror films of 2024 so far? We want your opinion, so take the poll and let us know!

Yesterday, we ran our horror critic Tyler Nichols’s list of the best horror films of the year (so far) which was topped by this weekend’s breakout hit, Longlegs. Now, it’s your turn to tell us what you think is the best horror film of the year. Take the poll below and let us know!

What's Your Favorite Horror Movie of The Year (so far)?
Vote

