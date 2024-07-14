POLL: What Are The Best Horror Movies of 2024 (So Far)?

What do you think are the best horror films of 2024 so far? We want your opinion, so take the poll and let us know!

By Chris Bumbray

Yesterday, we ran our horror critic Tyler Nichols’s list of the best horror films of the year (so far) which was topped by this weekend’s breakout hit, Longlegs. Now, it’s your turn to tell us what you think is the best horror film of the year. Take the poll below and let us know! What's Your Favorite Horror Movie of The Year (so far)? Longlegs

A Quiet Place: Day One

Abigail

Arcadian

Destroy All Neighbours

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Handling the Undead

Humane

I Saw the TV Glow

Imaginary

Immaculate

In a Violent Nature

Lisa Frankenstein

MaXXXine

Night Swim

Late Night with the Devil

Sting

Tarot

The Exorcism

The First Omen

The Strangers:: Chapter 1

The Watchers

Winnie-the-Pooh Blood and Honey 2

Under Paris

Infested

A Sacrifice

The Devil's Bath

Stopmotion

