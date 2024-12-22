Poll: What’s Your Favorite Christmas Movie?

Take our poll and let us know what you think is the best Christmas movie of all time. Is it a classic or something newer? Let us know!

’Twas the weekend before Christmas… With the holiday season upon us, many of us are starting to revisit some of our of Christmas favourites. I actually went to see a 4K re-release of the original Black Christmas last night here in Montreal. There’s something comforting upon returning to our old favourites every year, whether they be traditional Christmas classics, or perhaps something a little more modern, like Die Hard, which, despite many claiming otherwise, has totally established itself as a Christmas classic over the years.

Whatever the case, there are certainly LOADS of Christmas movies, with everything from old-time classics like It’s A Wonderful Life or some of the many versions of A Christmas Carol (the Alistair Sim version is the best IMO), or something like Love Actually, which is virtually inescapable at this time of the year.





With that in mind, we’d love to figure out just exactly what the best Christmas movie ever is. Our Live Stream host, Kier Gomes, tackled this topic on Friday (see the embed below), but now we want to turn it over to you. What is the best Christmas movie of all time? Take our poll and let us know!