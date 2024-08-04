Poll: What’s Your Favorite M. Night Shyamalan Movie?

With Trap now playing in theaters (to a divisive reaction) we want to know what M. Night Shyamalan movie you like best!

M. Night Shyamalan movies are nothing if not divisive, but it wasn’t always this way. His first three movies, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Signs had Hollywood (infamously) calling him the next Spielberg, but a series of poorly received films almost tanked his reputation for good. Yet, against all odds, he was able to return to form embracing a smaller horror aesthetic, as evidenced in movies such as The Visit and Split. Yet, his movies rarely play to universal acclaim, although those who like them tend to REALLY like them. Thus, we want to know what you think Shyamalan’s best work is. Let us know by voting in the poll below!

