POLL: What’s Your Favorite MCU movie?

It’s hard to overstate just how much of a cultural phenomenon the MCU has been. When it began in 2008 with Iron Man, no one ever could have imagined that the franchise would still be going seventeen years later. In fact,  with its thirty-six films, it’s by far the most popular franchise Hollywood has ever put out, and totally revolutionized the industry. Since then, it’s been a race between studios to establish their own shared universe where a franchise no longer depends on one character or movie star, but envelops a never-ending series of new heroes who can be cycled in and out.

However, there’s arguably a downside to its success, as while many have tried to be another Marvel, none have succeeded. Too many superhero movies have given way to genre fatigue, with Marvel movies no longer the surefire smash hits they once were. While Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World did blockbuster numbers by any other barometer, they were disappointments and lost money by Marvel standards. Meanwhile, entries like The Marvels tanked. Then again, Deadpool & Wolverine was a smash, and the upcoming Avengers movies seem like they could be a step back into the zeitgeist for the studio.

With that in mind, of the thirty-six Marvel movies, which is your favourite? Take the poll below and let us know!

