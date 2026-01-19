Avengers: Doomsday May Not Be Released in IMAX (At First)

December 18 (aka Dunesday) Could Be the Biggest Box Office Showdown Ever

The biggest box office showdown in cinematic history will likely take place on December 18. That’s the day Disney releases its make-or-break MCU epic Avengers: Doomsday, while Warner Bros unleashes Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi juggernaut Dune: Part Three.

While Robert Downey Jr. and Timothée Chalamet recently had some fun with the clash—branding it “Dunesday”—it’s still highly unusual for tentpoles of this scale to open on the same day. Traditionally, studios avoid this kind of direct collision because, in theory, there can only be one “winner.”

That said, history shows it’s not always a zero-sum game.

When Massive Movies Open on the Same Day, Everyone Can Still Win

I remember being a teenager when Titanic and the James Bond sequel Tomorrow Never Dies opened on the same day. Titanic went on to become the biggest movie of all time, but Tomorrow Never Dies still turned a healthy profit.

More recently, the so-called “Barbenheimer” phenomenon—when Barbie and Oppenheimer debuted simultaneously—proved that competing blockbusters can actually fuel each other’s success. Both films became cultural events and massive box office hits.

Why Dune: Part Three Has a Major Advantage Over Avengers: Doomsday

While most people assume Avengers: Doomsday will inevitably outgross Dune: Part Three, Villeneuve’s sequel has something Disney doesn’t: exclusive access to IMAX screens.

Despite expectations that Doomsday would follow recent MCU entries with a major IMAX rollout, it appears that Dune: Part Three—shot extensively with IMAX cameras—has reportedly secured a three-week IMAX exclusivity window. That’s a significant win for Warner Bros.

IMAX has steadily grown in popularity, and an IMAX release isn’t just about ticket premiums—it adds cultural cachet and reinforces a film’s “must-see” status.

IMAX Formats: How the Two Films Compare

Both movies will still benefit from IMAX branding, but in very different ways:

Dune: Part Three is expected to follow its predecessor, with sequences framed for the full IMAX 1.43:1 aspect ratio.

Avengers: Doomsday, reportedly shot in a standard 2.39:1 ratio, will likely receive a custom IMAX version that expands to 1.90:1—similar to releases like F1.

While Doomsday will still look impressive in premium formats, Dune’s native IMAX photography gives it a clear edge with cinephiles.

Will One of These Movies Blink and Move?

As it stands, both films are still locked into December 18—but I have a hard time believing they’ll ultimately go head-to-head.

Avengers: Doomsday feels firmly planted, with its entire marketing campaign built around that date. If one movie moves, Dune: Part Three seems the more likely candidate. A shift to March 2027—the same window that worked so well for Dune: Part Two—would make a lot of strategic sense.

For now, though, we wait. If the date holds, December 18 aka “Dunesday” could become one of the most fascinating box office experiments Hollywood has ever seen.