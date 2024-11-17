Poll: What’s Your Favorite Movie From 1999?

A whole slew of classics are turning 25 this year. Which one of them is the best? Take our poll and let us know!

When it comes to the greatest years in film, 1999 is tough to beat. Personally, I remember it as the year which made me serious about the art of film, as I was just finishing high school at the time, and had begun to go see movies on my own more often. This was the year I got to see movies like Three Kings, Fight Club, Being John Malkovich, The Insider, Magnolia, Any Given Sunday and so many more theatrically, and it’s a year I’ll always look back at fondly.

What’s interesting to me is which movies have had the most staying power. If you were around back then, you’ll remember that the most anticipated movie of the year was Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. While a hit, it was totally overshadowed by The Matrix, which came out on Easter Weekend that year, and ended up being the definitive sci-fi movie of that entire generation. Yet, even movies that flopped back in ’99, like Doug Liman’s Go, Galaxy Quest, and a whole slew of others have had massive cults spring up around them. As such, we wanted to find out which movie turning 25 this year (ouch) is the best. Take the poll below and let us know!