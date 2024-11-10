Poll: What’s Your Most Anticipated Marvel Movie?

With several highly anticipated Marvel movies on the way in 2024, we want to know which ones have you the most hyped.

Typically, Veterans’ Day weekend sees the release of a new Marvel movie, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a hit in 2022, while The Marvels …well…not in 2023. Despite no new Marvel film for the rest of the year, the studio did drop two new trailers this weekend as part of their D23 Brazil event. We got a new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World and a new, extended look at Thunderbolts. Plus – there are more movies on the way, even if the studio is now seemingly embracing a new “less is more” approach. Take the poll below and let us know what new Marvel movie has you the most excited!