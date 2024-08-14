The Poltergeist house is up for sale!

Have you ever watched the 1982 classic Poltergeist (watch it HERE) and wished you could live in the house that belonged to the Freeling family? Well, if you have around $1 million to spare, now you can! A Zillow listing reveals that the house used for the Freeling family home in Poltergeist, located at 4267 Roxbury Street in Simi Valley, California, is now up for sale, going for the price of $1,174,999.

Here’s the information from the Zillow listing: For the first time in 45 years, the legendary house from the movie Poltergeist is back on the market! Yes this is the home where much of the first movie of the series was filmed but “This house is clean.” Seriously, it is! Well-loved by its original owners, this charming 4 bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home is ready to welcome a new family, without the ghostly antics, we promise! Enjoy a thoughtfully designed layout perfect for entertaining, relaxing, and living your best life. Step into the foyer and immediately feel the good energy of this well taken care of home. Spacious living room features large windows that fill the home with natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Formal dining room leads to the infamous kitchen where fans of the movie will love to see it’s still in its original form but with updated appliances of course! Enjoy cozy nights by the fireplace in the family room which also includes a built-in office space and could easily be converted into a downstairs bedroom. Also included downstairs are the half bath and large laundry room. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms. Primary bedroom boasts magnificent vaulted ceilings creating an airy and open atmosphere of tranquility. Expansive en suite bathroom, designed to be your personal spa retreat, features a giant bathtub, dual sinks, separate shower area and large walk-in closet. Three other spacious bedrooms share the large full bathroom in the hallway. With ample storage and a 3 car garage this home has more than enough space for all your needs. Plus, Enormous almost 16,000 square-foot lot is the largest in the neighborhood! Jacuzzi and Large Sparkling pool ideal for cooling off on hot California days or hosting epic pool parties. Plus, it’s much safer than building a portal to another dimension! With so much flat yard space you could build a pool house or an ADU for extra income! Got an RV or a boat? No problem! This property includes ample space for all your recreational vehicles. Investors pay attention!! With the huge lot there is much room to lot split and build a second home! Don’t miss out on your chance to own this iconic piece of Hollywood history. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a home with a story, minus the spooks. Schedule your private tour today and start your next chapter in this enchanting abode. Close to great schools, parks, shopping, dining and conveniently close to 118 freeway for easy commute! Buyers must send preapproval before showing. If you want to see pictures of the property and the interior of the house, nearly 50 images can be found on the Zillow page.

Tobe Hooper, who had previously made The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Eaten Alive, Salem’s Lot, and The Funhouse, directed Poltergeist from a screenplay that producer Steven Spielberg wrote with Michael Grais and Mark Victor. Spielberg also crafted the initial story. The film has the following synopsis: Strange and creepy happenings beset an average California family, the Freelings — Steve, Diane, teenaged Dana, eight-year-old Robbie, and five-year-old Carol Ann — when ghosts commune with them through the television set. Initially friendly and playful, the spirits turn unexpectedly menacing, and, when Carol Ann goes missing, Steve and Diane turn to a parapsychologist and eventually an exorcist for help .

Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams, Dominique Dunne, Oliver Robins, Heather O’Rourke, Beatrice Straight, Michael McManus, Virginia Kiser, Martin Casella, Richard Lawson, James Karen, Dirk Blocker, and Zelda Rubinstein star, with appearances by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2‘s Lou Perryman and Predator‘s Sonny Landham.

Originally released on June 4, 1982, Poltergeist was made on a budget of $10.7 million and ended up earning more than $121 million at the box office.

