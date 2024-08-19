Poltergeist TV series sets Fear the Walking Dead and Supernatural alums as showrunners

Amazon MGM Studios has found the showrunners for their Poltergeist TV series and their credits include Fear the Walking Dead and Supernatural

While the home featured in the 1982 classic Poltergeist (watch it HERE) sits on the market, looking for a buyer with more than $1 million to spare, Amazon MGM Studios is moving forward with the Poltergeist TV series we first heard about back in October of last year. Variety reports that the in-development project has just found the duo that will serve as the show’s writers, showrunners, and executive producers: Kalinda Vazquez and Robbie Thompson.

Variety notes that Vazquez has previously worked on the shows Fear the Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery, Once Upon a Time, Prison Break, and Nikita. She has also written for Marvel Comics, teaming up with Carlos Gomez for the comic book series America Chavez: Made in the USA. As for Thompson, he was a writer and co-executive producer on Supernatural and was also creator and showrunner of the prequel series The Winchesters. He has Marvel Comics experience of his own, having written for characters like Silk, Venom, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man.

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are set to executive produce the Poltergeist TV series for Amblin Television.

Tobe Hooper, who had previously made The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Eaten Alive, Salem’s Lot, and The Funhouse, directed Poltergeist from a screenplay Steven Spielberg wrote with Michael Grais and Mark Victor. Spielberg also crafted the initial story. The film has the following synopsis: Strange and creepy happenings beset an average California family, the Freelings — Steve, Diane, teenaged Dana, eight-year-old Robbie, and five-year-old Carol Ann — when ghosts commune with them through the television set. Initially friendly and playful, the spirits turn unexpectedly menacing, and, when Carol Ann goes missing, Steve and Diane turn to a parapsychologist and eventually an exorcist for help .

Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams, Dominique Dunne, Oliver Robins, Heather O’Rourke, Beatrice Straight, Michael McManus, Virginia Kiser, Martin Casella, Richard Lawson, James Karen, Dirk Blocker, and Zelda Rubinstein starred in the film, with appearances by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2‘s Lou Perryman and Predator‘s Sonny Landham.

Poltergeist TV series plot details have not yet been revealed.

