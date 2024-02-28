Yorgos Lanthimos’s bizarrely charming Poor Things makes its streaming debut on Hulu on March 7

A few days before the 96th Academy Awards ceremony, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Best Picture nominee, Poor Things, makes its streaming debut on Hulu on March 7. Akin to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein tale, Poor Things tells an unbelievable story about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Poor Things could dominate the Oscars this year with 11 nominations in various categories. You can check out the complete list of potential awards for this bizarrely charming film below:

Performance by an actress in a leading role — Emma Stone

Performance by an actor in a supporting role — Mark Ruffalo

Achievement in cinematography — Robbie Ryan

Achievement in costume design — Holly Waddington

Achievement in directing — Yorgos Lanthimos

Achievement in film editing — Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) — Jerskin Fendrix

Achievement in production design — James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best motion picture of the year — Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things earned $99.6M worldwide, with critics and audiences raving about Emma Stone’s captivating performance as Bella and Mark Ruffalo’s twisted Duncan Wedderburn. With awards for acting, costume design, cinematography, makeup, hairstyling, and more, Poor Things is a total package movie-going experience, continuing a streak of innovative content like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Barbie, Saltburn, and more.

Emma Stone is joined in the cast by Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Dr. Godwin Baxter and Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers) as Duncan Wedderburn. Ramy Youssef (Ramy), Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show), Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Suzy Bemba (Kandisha), and Christopher Abbott (Possessor) are also in the cast.

Will you watch Poor Things before this year’s Oscars ceremony? Are you excited about Poor Things debuting on Hulu on March 7? Let us know in the comments section below.