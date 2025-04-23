Indonesian remake of Possession, Possession: Kerasukan, is now on Netflix

Director Andrzej Żuławski’s 1981 horror film Possession is so unique, it’s difficult to imagine anyone even attempting to remake it. The mind-bending creature feature was a reflection of the issues Żuławski was dealing with at the time; his marriage had ended in a devastating divorce, he was driven out of his home country of Poland because the Communist government didn’t approve of his filmmaking endeavors, and Possession was his way of purging dark emotions. It’s not something that can be replicated – but Parker Finn, the writer/director of Smile and the upcoming Smile 2, has an approach to the material that he wants to share with the world. It was announced earlier this year that Finn will be writing and directing a Possession remake, with Robert Pattinson producing through his company Icki Eneo Arlo. (Whether or not Pattinson takes an acting role in the film will depend on the script and his schedule.) And yet, as it turns out, Finn’s movie won’t be the first remake of Possession. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting have pointed out that the film already received a loose Indonesian remake last year – and that remake, Possession: Kerasukan , is now on the Netflix streaming service! The trailer can be seen above, but does not feature English subtitles.

Scripted by Żuławski and Frederic Tuten, the original Possession was set in West Berlin and starred Sam Neill as a spy who returns home from the field to his wife (Isabella Adjani) and son. All is not quiet on the marital front, as the wife asks for a divorce and the couple descends into a destructive cycle that not only includes infidelity and neglect, but spins into murder, a tentacled alien creature and doppelgangers. Possession: Kerasukan has the following synopsis: Returning from military duty, Faris is shocked to learn that his wife wants a divorce. He decides to investigate and discovers a sinister secret.

Razka Robby Ertanto (The Day Before the Wedding) directed the film from a screenplay by Lele Laila (The Corpse Washer). Darius Sinathrya (Asih), Carissa Perusset (Love Is Never On Time), Sara Fajira (Mystic Singer), Arswendy Bening Swara (Missing Home), Nugie (Bad Guys), Sultan Hamonangan (Tira), Ferry Salim (The Most Beautiful Girl in the World), Rangga Nattra (Trinil), and Nabila Sakhina (Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams) star.

Are you interested in watching an Indonesian remake of Possession on Netflix? Share your thoughts on Possession: Kerasukan by leaving a comment below.