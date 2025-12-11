Predator: Bloodshed comic book series drops a Yautja into a Bloodsport tournament

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the comic book rights of the Predator and Alien franchises switched hands from Dark Horse Comics to Marvel Comics. Marvel has been releasing Predator comic books for several years now, even having Yautja clash with the likes of Wolverine, Black Panther, and Spider-Man, among others. Coming up next is a five-issue limited series called Predator: Bloodshed , which is written by Jordan Morris, who made his Marvel debut with Predator: Black, White & Blood, and drawn by acclaimed artist Roland Boschi (Rogue Storm). The first issue is set to reach store shelves on February 25, 2026 – and this series drops a Yautja into an underground martial arts tournament! It sounds like the answer to the question, “What if a Predator had been in the Jean-Claude Van Damme classic Bloodsport?”

Synopsis

Predator: Bloodshed will tell the following story: In the near future, Earth’s fiercest fighters have gathered for an underground martial arts tournament organized by a shadowy organization. But all hell breaks loose when an unexpected combatant enters the ring: an alien PREDATOR! Now the champions are battling not just for the grand prize, but for their very lives! Can a disparate group of competitors band together in time to survive the extraterrestrial hunter?! Choose your fighter, place your bets and brace yourselves for a bloody tournament unlike any other!

Creative Team

Writer Jordan Morris provided the following statement: “ Getting to be part of Predator: Black White and Blood was such an honor. The Yaujta is one of the coolest characters in pop culture history and I can’t believe the good folks at Marvel are letting us tell another longer, crazier, bloodier story in this awesome universe! As a lifelong fan of the Predator franchise, I know that the Yaujta love testing themselves with new challenges. I figured an underground martial arts tournament where Earth’s strongest fighters gather under one roof to wail on each other would be an ideal challenge for the galaxy’s greatest hunter. I grew up on fighting video games and martial arts movies, so I am of the opinion that an underground fighting tournament is the coolest setting there is. I am so excited for folks to see the Yaujta absolutely wreck shop! “

He added, “ I’m such a fan of Roland Boschi and can’t wait for folks to see his take on the Yaujta. His fight scenes always go HARD so readers are in for some totally gorgeous carnage! “

Artist Roland Boschi had this to say: “ I’ve been a fan of Predator since the original film. The iconic threat in a hostile nature, the hunters becoming the hunted, overwhelmed by gruesome attacks… And the explosions! Now blend it with a rough MMA tournament, I know it’s gonna be a thrill! “

Does a Predator crashing a martial arts tournament sound like a good time to you? Share your thoughts on Predator: Bloodshed by leaving a comment below – and while you’re scrolling down, take a look at the cover art created by Ken Lashley: