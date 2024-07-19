Predator Versus Black Panther limited series coming from Marvel Comics

When Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, the Disney-owned Marvel Comics gained the ability to make comic books based on the Predator franchise. They started releasing Predator comics in 2022, and in 2023 they brought us a four-issue limited series crossover between the Predator and one of their most popular characters, Wolverine. Now the Predator is set to go up against another popular Marvel superhero, as the first issue of the four-issue limited series Predator Versus Black Panther is scheduled to reach store shelves on August 21st! A cover can be seen below, courtesy of Marvel, along with some sample pages from SuperHeroHype.

Coming our way from writer Benjamin Percy, who also wrote Predator vs. Wolverine, and artist Chris Allen (with Ken Lashley creating the cover art), the first issue of Predator Versus Black Panther has the following synopsis: WAKANDA…IS PREY? You saw the Marvel Universe’s most tenacious mutant go up against one of the greatest killing machines in history in PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE – and survive. Now the planet Earth lives on in Predator lore…a planet full of the most exhilarating prey they could imagine! And the strongest weapons in the Multiverse are in their sights. When a young Predator with something to prove comes for Wakanda’s vibranium, the Black Panther faces an enemy whose resources rival those of his great nation. Who will prove stronger?

When asked how his versions of the Predators and Black Panther might differ from those seen in the movies, Percy told Gizmodo, “ If you’re a comics nerd, I will feed you. If you’re a movie nerd, I will feed you too. And if you’ve never read or seen anything about Predator or Black Panther, you can get fed as well. I want these to be evergreen titles, and the best way to accomplish that is to honor legacy while not overly burdening the reader with continuity homework. ” He also teased that the story features a Predator King, who “ has two sons who are at war with one another. Vibranium might be the weapon that determines their claim. “

These Marvel crossovers aren’t the first time the Predator has fought superheroes. Before Marvel got the comic rights, Predator was set up at Dark Horse Comics, and they used to team up with DC Comics for crossovers like Batman Versus Predator (which was so popular that it got two sequels), Superman vs. Predator, and JLA Versus Predator. Outside of the superhero realm, they even teamed up with Archie Comics for a couple Archie vs. Predator books. Predators have fought Judge Dredd and Tarzan before, too.

I haven’t read most of the Predator comics that are out there, but I loved the Batman Versus Predator books when I was a kid, and since I’ve always been more of a Marvel fan, I’m excited to see the Predator get the chance to go up against Marvel characters now. I will definitely be reading Predator Versus Black Panther.

Will you be reading Predator Versus Black Panther? Check out the cover and the sample pages, then let us know by leaving a comment below.