Predator Versus Spider-Man limited series coming from Marvel Comics in 2025

Marvel Comics has had Predators face off with Wolverine and Black Panther, and the next hero in their sights is Spider-Man

When Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, the Disney-owned Marvel Comics gained the ability to make comic books based on the Predator franchise. They started releasing Predator comics in 2022, and in 2023 they brought us a four-issue limited series crossover between the Predator and one of their most popular characters, Wolverine. This year, we got another limited series crossover, Predator Versus Black Panther… and fans who read the fourth and final issue of that crossover (which just reached store shelves last week) saw that the next series was teased at the end: in April of 2025, we’ll be getting Predator Versus Spider-Man !

Details on the crossover are scarce at this time, but we do know that Predator Versus Spider-Man is coming from writer Benjamin Percy, who also wrote Predator Versus Wolverine and Predator Versus Black Panther, and Avengers Assemble artist Marcelo Ferreira. A variant cover by Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia can be seen at the bottom of this article.

These Marvel crossovers aren’t the first time the Predator has fought superheroes. Before Marvel got the comic rights, Predator was set up at Dark Horse Comics, and they used to team up with DC Comics for crossovers like Batman Versus Predator (which was so popular that it got two sequels), Superman vs. Predator, and JLA Versus Predator. Outside of the superhero realm, they even teamed up with Archie Comics for a couple Archie vs. Predator books. Predators have fought Judge Dredd and Tarzan before, too.

I haven’t read most of the Predator comics that are out there, but I loved the Batman Versus Predator books when I was a kid, and since I’ve always been more of a Marvel fan, I’m excited to see the Predator get the chance to go up against Marvel characters now. I’ll be reading every one of these crossovers Marvel decides to make.

Have you read Predator Versus Wolverine and/or Predator Versus Black Panther, and will you be reading Predator Versus Spider-Man next year? What do you think of the Predator superhero crossovers that have been published over the years? Let us know by leaving a comment below.