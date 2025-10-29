Horror Movie News

The Asylum will be releasing Predator Wastelands next week – and we have the Exclusive first look at the trailer!

The Asylum will be releasing the Predator: Badlands mockbuster Predator Wastelands next week and we have the trailer!

For more than twenty years, the film company The Asylum has been the King of the Mockbusters, bringing us the likes of Morgan: Killer Doll, Ballerina Assassin, The Jolly Monkey, The Twisters, Road Wars: Max Fury, The Exorcists, Battle for Pandora, Bullet Train Down, Jurassic Domination, Top Gunner, Battle Star Wars, Alien Predator, Triassic World, Tomb Invader, Atlantic Rim, Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies, Almighty Thor, Thor: God of Thunder, AVH: Alien vs. Hunter, Transmorphers, Snakes on a Train, The Da Vinci Treasure, War of the Worlds, Hillside Cannibals, and many more. The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Predator: Badlands, is heading for a November 7th theatrical release – but if you don’t want to want that long to watch some fresh alien hunter action, The Asylum has you covered. They will be giving the mockbuster Predator Wastelands a VOD release on November 4th! With that date right around the corner, we have the EXCLUSIVE first look at the film’s trailer, which you can watch in the embed above.

Written and directed by Ryan Ebert, who directed The Jolly Monkey and has been the development coordinator on a lot of The Asylum projects, Predator Wastelands has the following synopsis: When an alien hunter arrives on Earth, it takes down a gang of warlords and unexpectedly becomes a folk hero to the oppressed locals. Now with their support, the alien sets its sights on the warlords’ ruthless leader.

The film stars David Chokachi (Baywatch), Johnny Ramey (Great White Waters), Vanessa Zanardi (Table Read with Me), L.A. Williams (Spinning Out of Control), West Wayne (Airplane 2025), Aaron Groben (Art of the Dead), Yaser Salamah (Tales from the Table), Mahek (Manifest Evil), Thomas Avona (The Dream), Monte Pittman (Megalodon: The Frenzy), Caleb Lowell (Saint X), Marcel Walz (Garden of Eden), and newcomers Amulya Ananth, Calvin Rimawi, Jeremiah A. Walker, Javier Gomez, and Alexander Tanigawa.

David Michael Latt produced Predator Wastelands, with David Rimawi serving as an executive producer. Paul Bates was the co-producer and Brendan Petrizzo the line producer.

What did you think of the Predator Wastelands trailer? Will you be watching this mockbuster next week? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

