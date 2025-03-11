Pretty Thing: Shout! Studios to release Alicia Silverstone erotic thriller

A year and a half ago, it was announced that production had wrapped on an erotic thriller called The Bird and the Bee, which reunited star Alicia Silverstone with both her Reptile co-star Karl Glusman and her King Cobra director Justin Kelly. Now, Deadline reports that Shout! Studios has secured exclusive distribution rights to the film, which is now going by the title Pretty Thing , in the United States and Canada. This deal includes “theatrical, home entertainment rights (digital, video-on-demand, broadcast, and physical media), and ancillary rights for cross-platform releases.” Shout! is planning to bring Pretty Thing to theatres and “all major entertainment platforms” later this year.

Scripted by Atlantis actor Jack Donnelly, the film was shot under a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement during the 2023 strikes. The story centers on a successful executive (Silverstone) as she fights back a scorned younger lover (Glusman) who takes his obsession too far.

Pretty Thing is coming our way from Yale Productions. Jordan Yale Levine produced alongside Jordan Beckerman, and Jesse Korman of Yale Productions, as well as Scott Levenson and Lexi Tannenholtz. Executive producers include Jason Kringstein, John Wollman, Michael J. Rothstein, Jeffrey Tussi, Jeremy Rothstein, Jodie Lazar, Brian Unger, Gigi Lacks, Julie Foss, Andy Rich, Eric Broughton, John McMullan, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Robert V. Levine, Cavallino Entertainment, and Will Hirschfeld.

When the project was first announced, Justin Kelly said Pretty Thing is “ a unique take on a twisted romance that I’m thrilled to bring to life because it’s not only a great story but also an exciting departure from my previous films. ” He said the script was brilliant, and “ I immediately pictured the look and vibe of the many great 80s and 90s erotic thrillers—stylish, moody, and sexy. “

Shout’s SVP of Acquisitions and Originals, Jordan Fields, had this to say about the distribution deal: “ There is a perennial and voracious demand for high quality, sexy thrillers in the marketplace, and Justin has served up a pretty delicious one. With Alicia Silverstone leading the cast, this was a no-brainer for us. ” Kelly added, “ It was an honor working with the iconic Alicia Silverstone for the second time (after King Cobra) as well as the uber-talented Karl Glusman— their on-screen chemistry is electric. A big thank you to Yale Productions for our third collaboration together, and to my incredible cast and crew. I cannot wait to share this film with the world. “

Are you looking forward to watching Pretty Thing when Shout! Studios releases the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.