Project Hail Mary trailer surpasses 400M views, the most ever for an original movie

The first trailer for Project Hail Mary dropped last week and has already made a huge splash. According to Amazon MGM Studios, the trailer for Project Hail Mary has racked up over 400 million views across all social media platforms in just one week — reportedly the most ever for an original film that isn’t a sequel or remake.

In a joint statement, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

Holy Moly. Thank you all you glorious generous fans of movies / books / near light speed space travel / the Sun for pushing the trailer for Project Hail Mary past 400 million views – the most in one week for a film that’s not a sequel or a remake… ever. Can’t wait to thank some… pic.twitter.com/XaIcDBbfZ2 July 9, 2025

“ Holy Moly. Thank you all you glorious generous fans of movies / books / near light speed space travel / the Sun for pushing the trailer for Project Hail Mary past 400 million views – the most in one week for a film that’s not a sequel or a remake… ever, ” reads the caption. “ Can’t wait to thank some of you in person at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H with our pals Ryan, Andy, and Drew… it’ll be a great show! “

Related Ryan Gosling will try to save Earth in a longshot in the trailer for Project Hail Mary

The synopsis for Project Hail Mary: “ Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone. “

MGM’s Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy said in a statement, “ All of us at MGM are incredibly excited by this literal dream team coming together around Andy’s astounding novel. With their masterful ability to balance drama, action, and humor, Phil and Chris are the perfect filmmakers to take on this unique material and we are thrilled to have them partner with Ryan, Ken, Andy, Amy and Aditya to bring this movie to life for big screens everywhere. ” Amy Pascal added, “ I couldn’t be more excited to be working with this dream team of filmmakers. Mike, Chris, Phil, Ryan, Andy and Aditya are all the best of the best in their fields. I can’t wait to get going on this amazing project with them. “

The film is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.