Ryan Gosling will try to save Earth in a longshot in the trailer for Project Hail Mary

Amazon MGM Studios has launched the premiere trailer for the Ryan Gosling astronaut sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary. The film, which is being directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, has been given the release date of March 20, 2026. Amy Pascal, Gosling, Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor and Andy Weir are all on board as producers of the film. Drew Goddard wrote the adapted screenplay based on the Andy Weir novel. Weir had also written the novel for The Martian, which served as source material for the Matt Damon film of the same name. Goddard is also set to executive produce with his Goddard Textiles partner Sarah Esberg, along with Ken Kao.

Project Hail Mary was filmed for IMAX. Gosling is joined by Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub. The synopsis reads, “Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.” In the trailer, Gosling’s character reiterates that he’s not an astronaut, but his doctorate in Molecular Biology qualifies him to find answers for our planet’s danger, and then he makes an extraordinary discovery on his mission.

MGM’s Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy said in a statement, “All of us at MGM are incredibly excited by this literal dream team coming together around Andy’s astounding novel. With their masterful ability to balance drama, action, and humor, Phil and Chris are the perfect filmmakers to take on this unique material and we are thrilled to have them partner with Ryan, Ken, Andy, Amy and Aditya to bring this movie to life for big screens everywhere.” Amy Pascal added, “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with this dream team of filmmakers. Mike, Chris, Phil, Ryan, Andy and Aditya are all the best of the best in their fields. I can’t wait to get going on this amazing project with them.”