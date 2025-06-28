First poster for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey dares you to defy the gods

We still have more than a year until Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, hits theaters worldwide. In the meantime, we’ve gotten some teases via looks at the set. But now officially promotional materials are starting to emerge, as the first poster for the film has been spotted in theaters and subsequently online. Are you ready to defy the gods?

As seen in the poster (embedded below), a decapitated sculpture sits at the bottom, embers and smoke around it. Above that, the tagline: Defy the Gods, with a typical Christopher Nolan boast that The Odyssey was “shot entirely with IMAX film cameras.” Admittedly, I’d say that tagline is a little lame but that’s all in the promotion so chances are Matt Damon doesn’t utter that halfway into the journey…

Filming on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey began in February, with the brilliant Hoyte van Hoytema – who has lensed every Nolan film since 2014’s Inception, nabbing an Oscar for Oppenheimer – behind the camera. Production has bounced around quite a bit, with locations including Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland, and more. That all of this was done solely on IMAX film cameras is all the more impressive, as those machines are humongous and heavy. No doubt the extensive usage for the $250 million film will be of much discussion as promotion starts to ramp up, especially considering it was one of the requirements Nolan had. As IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond recalled, Nolan told him, “‘I’m going to give you a challenge. If you can figure out how to solve these problems, I’m going to make Odyssey 100% film with film with IMAX cameras’, and we’ve solved his problems. So, this will be the first film ever, at least filmed 100% with IMAX cameras.”

Christopher Nolan will reunite with Interstellar and Oppenheimer star Matt Damon for The Odyssey, with the star playing Odysseus on his perilous, epic journey to return home to his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway, The Dark Knights Rises and Interstellar). The stacked cast also features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, and many more.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey heads to theaters on July 17th, 2026.

What do you think of the first poster and tagline for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.