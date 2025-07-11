Psycho Killer: thriller from the writer of Se7en secures a 2026 release date

A while back, New Regency went into production on a horror thriller called Psycho Killer , based on a screenplay written by Se7en scribe Andrew Kevin Walker. Gavin Polone, producer of Zombieland and the Walker-scripted 8MM, was at the helm of the film, with Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) and Logan Miller (Escape Room) in lead roles and 6’5″+ former professional wrestler James Preston Rogers in the title role. A year has already passed since we heard that the film had earned an R rating for strong bloody violence, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language. Now, we finally know when we’re going to have the chance to see Psycho Killer, as Deadline reports that Walt Disney Studios / 20th Century will be bringing it to theatres on February 20, 2026.

Campbell is taking on the role of Jane Thorne, a police officer who makes it her mission to take down a serial killer referred to on the news as the ‘Satanic Slasher,’ following the murder of her state trooper husband . We had previously heard that Miller’s character is Marvin, a goth-type nebbish who works for the mysterious Pendleton in his massive mansion . Pendleton is so mysterious, Deadline didn’t even explain who they were referencing when they dropped that description. In their release date report, they credited Miller with playing the ill-fated state trooper husband… so this movie is so shrouded in mystery, even Deadline is confused.

New Regency produced Psycho Killer with Roy Lee, Walker, Miri Yoon, and Matt Berenson. Constantin Film is co-financing.

Psycho Killer is a project that spent several years in development hell. It first hit the news back in early 2009, when Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst was set to direct. Durst had moved on by late 2010, by which time Eli Roth was planning to produce it with Eric Newman, his co-producer on The Last Exorcism. They eventually moved on as well. Polone came on board during the Roth and Newman days, and has finally managed to get the film into production. As years went by, a 2007 draft of the screenplay made its way online, so it will be interesting to see if and how things changed during this sixteen year journey.

