Say hello to the "Puffy Coat Tony" vinyl figure from Big Ultra

Posted 4 hours ago

Oh, Grandfather Time, you cruel bastard! How is it the middle of November already? Where did the time go? Why is there Christmas music plaguing every radio station and department store known to humankind? How are we supposed to celebrate the holidays in this economy? With a “Puffy Coat Tony” vinyl figure from Big Ultra, of course!

That’s right, folks! Say hello to our little friend, an incredible 10-inch-tall, limited-run “Puffy Coat Tony” vinyl figure designed by Deedot. This fantastic figure, which puts a new and stylish spin on Al Pacino‘s iconic character, Tony Montana, from 1983’s Scarface, is available for pre-order through Big Ultra. However, if you act now, you can get $15 off your order, bringing the total from $190 to $175 (USD)!

Here’s the official description for the “Puffy Coat Tony” vinyl figure, courtesy of Big Ultra:

In the sweltering, neon heart of Miami, where the evil elite pull all the strings, one unlikely hero dares to make his mark. Join ‘Puffy Coat Tony’ as he tries to deliver six secret packages that could change his life forever.

Puffy Tony, vinyl figure
Puffy Tony, Scarface

Is anyone else getting George Costanza vibes from this vinyl figure? Remember George’s Gore-Tex coat? Anyway. The “Puffy Coat Tony” vinyl figure depicts Al Pacino’s Tony Montana wearing a “puffy” skier’s jacket made primarily of cocaine bags. Standing at 10 inches tall, the figure finds Tony wearing the drug-affixed coat with a fuzzy hood, hot pink shorts, red and white sneakers, shades, a striking red collar, and a mug that says, “Try checking my coat and I’ll give you a chainsaw bath.”

Brian De Palma’s Scarface is set in the 1980s, when a determined, criminal-minded Cuban immigrant becomes the biggest drug smuggler in Miami, and is eventually undone by his own drug addiction. The classic crime drama stars Al Pacino as Tony Montana, Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira, Steven Bauer as Manny Ray, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Gina, Robert Loggia as Frank Lopez, Miriam Colon as Mama Montana, F. Murray Abraham as Omar, Paul Shenar as Alejandro Sosa, and more.

Will you add the “Puffy Coat Tony” vinyl figure to your collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

