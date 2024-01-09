Pumpkinhead 8″ scale figure is available from Trick or Treat Studios

An 8″ scale figure of the iconic Pumpkinhead is available for pre-order from Trick or Treat Studios and will ship out in February

2023 marked the 35th anniversary of the release of the 1988 film Pumpkinhead (watch it HERE), which was the feature directorial debut of legendary special effects artist Stan Winston. Scream Factory celebrated the anniversary by giving the film a new 4K and Blu-ray release and now, soon after ’23 came to an end, Trick or Treat Studios is celebrating Pumpkinhead with an awesome 8″ scale figure! An image of the figure can be seen at the bottom of this article, and more can be found on the Trick or Treat Studios website, where the figure is available for pre-order. Pre-ordered figures are expected to start shipping out on February 29th. The figure goes for the price of $59.99.

Winston crafted the Pumpkinhead story with Richard C. Weinman and Mark Patrick Carducci, drawing inspiration from a poem by Ed Justin. Carducci then wrote the screenplay with Gary Gerani. The film has the following synopsis: After his son dies in a hit-and-run accident, Ed Harley seeks revenge against the teenagers responsible. With the help of a local witch, Ed summons the vengeful demon Pumpkinhead to hunt and kill the group of friends. But when Ed discovers a bond between himself and the creature, he begins to have second thoughts about employing the vicious monster, and he fights to end Pumpkinhead’s murderous rampage before it is too late.

Lance Henriksen, Jeff East, John D’Aquino, Kimberly Ross, Joel Hoffman, Cynthia Bain, Kerry Remsen, Florence Schauffler, Brian Bremer, and George “Buck” Flower star.

Here’s the information on the Trick or Treat Studios Pumpkinhead figure: Scream Greats features iconic characters from some of our favorite cinematic masterpieces! Each highly detailed figure is in 8 inch scale and will be perfect for display in any collection. The Pumpkinhead figure is 8″ scale making it larger than the rest of the line. It is approximately 10″ tall. Figure includes a stand and is packaged in a display box.

Are you a fan of Pumpkinhead, and will you be buying this figure from Trick or Treat Studios? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Here’s what the figure looks like: