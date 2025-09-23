R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead is coming to Tubi in October

The Netflix streaming service is continuing to build out their Fear Street franchise, based on the works of author R.L. Stine. Disney+ recently cancelled their Stine-inspired Goosebumps TV series after two seasons. Now, the folks at The Hollywood Reporter have learned that another streaming service is getting in on the Stine action: the free service Tubi! Coming to Tubi on October 17th as a Tubi Original feature is R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead , which was inspired by Stine’s The Haunting Hour. (No, it’s not Stine’s take on the Pumpkinhead horror franchise – although that is a series that is in desperate need of a revival.)

Written and directed by Jem Garrard (the Tubi Originals Slay, Takeout, Invasive, and Invasive 2: Getaway), R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead centers on teenage Sam, whose family’s move to Redhaven is made worse when his brother Finn disappears — and no one else remembers that he existed. Sam joins friend Becka and eccentric Rusty in the race to find Finn and break a harvest curse before Halloween ends. Bean Reid, Adeline Lo, Kevin McNulty, Bob Frazer, Matty Finochio, and Seth Isaac Johnson star.

Garrard executive produced the film with James Mattagne, Joan Waricha, Harvey Kahn, Yvonne Bernard, Dan Bernard, Allen Lewis, and Rama Diallo. It’s coming our way from Front Street Pictures.

Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson told The Hollywood Reporter, “ R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead is a playful blend of good fun, big scares with an element of adventure that taps into everything audiences love about Halloween and young-adult horror. We’re thrilled to collaborate with the legendary ‘master of fear,’ R.L. Stine, as part of our growing slate of YA storytelling that bridges generations and delivers fresh, genre-driven entertainment. ” Stine added, “ There’s something rotten inside these pumpkins — and it isn’t pumpkin meat! I’m so happy to see one of my most terrifying Halloween stories brought to chilling life in this new movie. “

