R.L. Stine’s stories get the animation treatment with Stinetinglers anthology series

Posted 3 hours ago
The R.L. Stine book series Stinetinglers is being brought to the screen by Limestone Animation in an animated anthology TV seriesThe R.L. Stine book series Stinetinglers is being brought to the screen by Limestone Animation in an animated anthology TV series

The works of author R.L. Stine are proving to be very popular in the streaming era. Sure, Disney+ recently cancelled their Stine-inspired Goosebumps TV series after two seasons, but the Netflix streaming service is continuing to build out their Fear Street franchise and the Tubi streaming service is going to release the Tubi Original feature R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead on October 17th. Now, there’s another project in the works. We don’t know where this one is going to end up, but Deadline reports that the newly founded company Limestone Animation is making an animated anthology series based on Stine’s Stinetinglers books.

Limestone Animation was co-founded by Sean Connolly and Donnie MacIntyre, who serve as Co-CEOs of the company.

Deadline notes that Stinetinglers is Stine’s latest. Published by Feiwel and Friends/Macmillan, four volumes have already been released, with a fifth scheduled for 2026. The series is set in the seemingly idyllic town of Blooming Hills, where unknown forces unleash chilling terrors on local teens.

Stine is executive producing the animated series with Connolly, MacIntyre, and Eric Birnberg, plus Yvonne Bernard and Dan Bernard of Lookout Entertainment, the production and management firm that represents Stine and his work.

Stine provided the following statement: “Animation is the perfect medium to tell the twisted tales of Stinetinglers. These spooky stories will be brought to life in a way unlike any of my work before. But more than that, I was blown away by the unique spin the team at Limestone Animation proposed and I immediately knew they were the right partners to bring to screen my newest stories.” Connolly and MacIntyre added, “We’re honored that R.L. Stine has trusted us with his latest book series. Stinetinglers is the perfect project to launch our studio with because it represents everything we want Limestone Animation to be; the home of creative storytelling that is bold, imaginative, and designed to bring audiences of all ages together.

Stinetinglers will be presented to potential buyers at MIPCOM in Cannes.

What do you think of the idea of an animated anthology series based on the works of R.L. Stine? Share your thoughts on Stinetinglers by leaving a comment below.

