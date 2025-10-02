Horror Movie News

R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead trailer promises some fun gateway horror is coming to Tubi

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Tubi has released a trailer for R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead, a young adult horror movie that will be streaming soonTubi has released a trailer for R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead, a young adult horror movie that will be streaming soon

The Netflix streaming service is continuing to build out their Fear Street franchise, based on the works of author R.L. Stine. Disney+ recently cancelled their Stine-inspired Goosebumps TV series after two seasons. Now, another streaming service is getting in on the Stine action: the free service Tubi! Coming to Tubi on October 17th as a Tubi Original feature is R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead, which was inspired by Stine’s The Haunting Hour. With the premiere date just a couple of weeks away, a trailer for the film has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above. Judging by what’s on display there, it looks like this movie could provide some fun gateway horror for the monster kids out there.

Written and directed by Jem Garrard (the Tubi Originals SlayTakeout, Invasive, and Invasive 2: Getaway), R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead centers on teenage Sam, whose family’s move to Redhaven is made worse when his brother Finn disappears — and no one else remembers that he existed. Sam joins friend Becka and eccentric Rusty in the race to find Finn and break a harvest curse before Halloween ends. Bean Reid, Adeline Lo, Kevin McNulty, Bob Frazer, Matty Finochio, and Seth Isaac Johnson star.

Garrard executive produced the film with James Mattagne, Joan Waricha, Harvey Kahn, Yvonne Bernard, Dan Bernard, Allen Lewis, and Rama Diallo. It’s coming our way from Front Street Pictures.

When the project was first announced, Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson told The Hollywood Reporter, “R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead is a playful blend of good fun, big scares with an element of adventure that taps into everything audiences love about Halloween and young-adult horror. We’re thrilled to collaborate with the legendary ‘master of fear,’ R.L. Stine, as part of our growing slate of YA storytelling that bridges generations and delivers fresh, genre-driven entertainment.” Stine added, “There’s something rotten inside these pumpkins — and it isn’t pumpkin meat! I’m so happy to see one of my most terrifying Halloween stories brought to chilling life in this new movie.

What did you think of the trailer for R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead? Will you be watching this movie when it reaches Tubi? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,182 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest R.L. Stine News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News