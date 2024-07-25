Quadrant: Full Moon’s female serial killer film gets August streaming, Blu-ray, DVD, VHS release

By

Earlier this year, Full Moon founder Charles Band announced that his company was launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which will focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” They also set up a Patreon account where fans can subscribe and show their support for the company while getting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of these films. The first movie in the Pulp Noir line, a female serial killer story called Quadrant, wrapped production a while back – and now Full Moon has announced that the movie will be getting Blu-ray, DVD, limited edition VHS, and streaming release (on Amazon Prime, Full Moon Features, and Tubi, among others) on August 23rd!

Directed by BandQuadrant was written by C. Courtney Joyner and is described as being an unholy blend of steampunk terror and sci-fi slasher, with a female serial killer using the titular VR device to stalk her prey and channel the legacy of Jack the Ripper, and another heroic woman entering the ether-verse to bring her down!

Promotional art features a more in-depth synopsis: Developed by scientists Harry and Meg, the Quadrant helmet allows your mind to transport you into a world where all your phobias and nightmares are real, while also granting you the strength to defeat them, liberating you from their control forever. But the Quadrant experiment is about to go terribly wrong. When Erin, a young girl who’s obsessed with Jack the Ripper, uses the device to actually become the Ripper, she unleashes a reign of terror, first in her mind in an AI version of old London created by the Quadrant, and then in reality, where she now stalks the contemporary city streets, seeking out victims for her blade. The only way to stop this savage new Ripper is for an even more vicious killer to enter the artificial Quadrant-verse and bring her down. What ensues is a brutal, bloody battle, murderer against murderer, both in this world and the surreal, dangerous, synthetic world of Quadrant!

Quadrant stars Shannon Helene Barnes, Emma Reinagel, and Christian Carrigan.

In a press release, Full Moon notes that “Quadrant is definitely a quote on our glorious (and GORE-ious) ’80s Empire Pictures incarnation, and so it makes PERFECT sense to also make a VHS version available…for all you hardcore media collectors out there (and we KNOW you’re out there!).

Are you a Full Moon fan, and are you glad to hear that the release of Quadrant is just one month away? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
