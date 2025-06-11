Movie News

Vincent Cassel and Jean-Francois Richet team for Netflix’s Quasimodo

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Vincent Cassel and director Jean-François Richet are teaming up for Quasimodo, the latest retelling of The Hunchback of Notre-DameVincent Cassel and director Jean-François Richet are teaming up for Quasimodo, the latest retelling of The Hunchback of Notre-Dame

Back in 1831, author Victor Hugo brought the world the novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, telling the 1482-set story of Quasimodo, a deformed fellow who served as the bell-ringer of at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. Nearly two hundred years later, versions of Hugo’s story are still being told on a regular basis – with the most recent adaptation being a film that’s set up at the Netflix streaming service. Deadline reports that Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) is set to play the title character in Quasimodo, which has Jean-François Richet attached to direct.

Richet may be best known for his work on action films like Plane, Blood Father, and the Assault on Precinct 13 remake, but he has also directed multiple dramas (État des lieux, Ma 6-T va crack-er, De l’amour), the crimes films Mesrine: Killer Instinct and Mesrine: Public Enemy No. 1, the period adventure film The Emperor of Paris, and the comedy One Wild Moment, a version of the story we’ve previously seen in In a Wild Moment and Blame It on Rio. Cassel and Richet worked together on One Wild Moment, The Emperor of Paris, and the Mesrine films.

Eric Besnard (Wrath of Man) has written the screenplay for this take on Quasimodo, which has the following logline: Set in Paris on the eve of the July Revolution (1830), this film reimagines the life of the man said to have inspired Victor Hugo’s iconic character, Quasimodo. As the cholera epidemic spreads through the city, he’s caught between political turmoil and an impossible love.

Quasimodo is coming our way from Mediawan’s Radar Films, with Clément Miserez and Matthieu Warter producing. Filming is expected to take place in France this summer.

This is at least the second time Netflix has shown interest in the story of Quasimodo, as the streaming service announced back in 2018 that Idris Elba would be starring in, directing, producing, and providing original music for a modern retelling of The Hunchback of Notre-Dame. The project didn’t make it into production.

What do you think of Vincent Cassel and Jean-François Richet teaming up again, this time to tell the story of Quasimodo? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,515 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Quasimodo News

See More

Latest Horror News

The Test of Time series looks back at Paul Verhoeven's 2000 film Hollow Man, starring Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Shue, and Josh BrolinThe Test of Time series looks back at Paul Verhoeven's 2000 film Hollow Man, starring Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Shue, and Josh Brolin

JoBlo Originals

Hollow Man (2000) – The Test of Time

Posted 8 hours ago
The Test of Time series looks back at Paul Verhoeven's 2000 film Hollow Man, starring Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Shue, and Josh Brolin
Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. F1
  4. 28 Years Later
  5. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. M3GAN 2.0
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!